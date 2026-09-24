Island raises $400m at $6.4b valuation

Browser and data security company Island has announced the completion of a $400 million Series F financing round at a company valuation of $6.4 billion. The company has more than doubled its valuation of $3 billion when it raised money in 2024, while last year Island shareholders sold their stakes at a valuation of $5 billion.

The latest financing round was led by Evolution Equity Partners led the round, with participation from existing investors Prysm Capital, Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, Cyberstarts, Insight Partners, J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners, Alta Park Capital, Georgian, G Squared, and Squarepoint, and Dmitri Alperovitch.

Island said that the funding will be used for its next phase of growth and innovation as enterprises scale AI agents. Island provides enterprises with the missing essential layer of visibility, control, and auditing needed to thrive in the AI age.

Island was founded in 2020 by Dan Amiga, and CEO Mike Fey, former Symantec president and McAfee CTO.

Fey said, "We’ve entered a new era in which people and AI agents work side by side. Just like humans, agents need the right context, access, guardrails, and accountability to succeed. Island created the first Enterprise Browser to protect the primary place people work. From there, we expanded into data protection and DLP, then built a next-generation SASE architecture from the endpoint outward. Those combined capabilities give CIOs, CISOs, and business unit owners one security, productivity, and governance framework for everywhere human and agentic work occurs. This investment gives us even more capacity to innovate with our customers and help them safely scale AI."

Island has 1,000 employees including 400 in its Tel Aviv development center. The company has doubled its Israel workforce over the past 18 months.

Island says it has doubled annual recurring revenue (ARR) every fiscal year since its 2022 launch. The sustained growth, the company says, reflects rising enterprise demand to accelerate AI adoption, redesign networks for end users, simplify security infrastructure, and protect sensitive data without adding friction for users.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 24, 2026.

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