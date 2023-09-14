Israel Aerospace conducts missile trial in Azerbaijan

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has successfully completed demonstration operations of the Barak MX missile interception system. The company did not say in which country the trial exercises took place but according to an announcement by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, the trial took place in its country. In Azerbaijan, the Barak MX is called "Yildirim."

IAI's operational exercises included live fire from operational batteries and in a full operational configuration. As part of the exercise, several end units of the Barak MX air defense system were activated, including the LR and ER versions, which were fired in a war game between advanced weapon systems, in which a ballistic missile was intercepted.

According to the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, this was a planned exercise designed to improve the country's air defense system. Today, about three years after Azerbaijan's successes in the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War, in which it liberated large areas that, according to international law, were under Armenian occupation, the situation is again tense in the South Caucasus region. Iran has sided with Armenia in the conflict, and its Revolutionary Guards are sending threats to Azerbaijan.

The Barak MX demonstration could be interpreted as a message to Tehran. Barak MX is a system that provides high-quality protection against a wide variety of aerial platforms and weapons, including aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles. The system has marine and land versions capable of operating day and night and in all weather conditions. It is able to successfully handle complex battlefield scenarios, including a large number of simultaneous threats.

The Barak MX system has several key components that are at the forefront of technology, including: interceptors, launchers, a command and control system, advanced radar, and multi-system communication and connectivity. The Barak MX system is one of IAI's lead products.

IAI CEO Boaz Levy said, "The Barak system is multi-task and allows optimal handling of a wide variety of aerial threats. The operational demonstration well illustrates the advanced technology that enables the launch of a designated target in an operational scenario, detection with the help of radar sensors, command and control and the launch of an interceptor missile towards a variety of attackers, including ballistic missiles and cruise missiles in a unique and precise way."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 13, 2023.

