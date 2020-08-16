Israel Air Force to hold first-ever exercises on German soil

Israel Air Force fighter jets will take part this week in its first-ever joint exercises on German soil with the German Air Force and the sir forces of other countries. The event will also be marked by memorial ceremonies and a special fly-past over historical sites.

The German Air Force announced in a press release that its commander had invited the Israel Air Force to participate in the exercise during his previous visit to Israel and the exercises will now be carried out in the west of the country.

RELATED ARTICLES Germany extends lease of IAI Heron drones until 2020

The Israeli and German air forces have been involved in cooperation over many years including the leasing of Heron 1 and Heron TP unmanned aerial vehicles manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1). German air force personnel have been trained in their use at Tel Nof air base in Israel.

The German government pays the Israeli government and IAI not only for the leasing but also training and maintenance of the drones, which are deployed in sub-Saharan Africa and Afghanistan. In the past German fighter aircraft have taken part in joint exercises in Israel in the Negev.

This week's exercises, which will take place between Tuesday and Thursday, will culminate in a media event called Blue Wings 2020, in which both sides will take about the cooperation.

The German Air Force announced that Israeli jets will take off from the Furstenfeldbruck in Bavaria and fly over Munich to commemorate those slain during the 172 Olympic Games and return via the former Dachau concentration camp, where Israel Air Force representatives will lay wreaths in memory of the victims of the Holocaust.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 16, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020