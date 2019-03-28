Israel attacks Iranian ammunition store in Aleppo - report

Israel last night carried out an airstrike in the area of Aleppo airport in the northeast of the country, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and SANA, the official Syrian news agency have reported. The Syrian sources claim that the country's anti-aircraft defenses thwarted the airstrike, "Walla!" reports, and intercepted some of the missiles and that there was no material damage.

Other reports say that an ammunition store was hit and there were injuries. Iran has a large presence in the area, according to military experts.

SANA reported that the airstrike took place at 11pm last night in Sheikh Jarrah, a northeastern industrial suburb of Aleppo near the airport. Local media reports say that loud explosions were heard, rocking the Al Nayrab airbase, and that there were power outages throughout the city following the attack. There have been several attacks on this area in recent years, all of which were attributed to Israel.

Last week, the Syrian media reported loud explosions in the Damascus region. Al Jazeera quoted sources associated with the Syrian regime claiming that it was an Israeli airstrike although a Syrian military source said that the explosions were part of a military exercise.

Last month there were also reports by Syrian TV of attacks on Kuneitra in southern Syria near the Israeli border. Syrian sources said that Israeli tanks had fired into the city but that there was no damage and no injuries. The IDF Spokesperson said that, "it did not comment on foreign reports."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 28, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019