Israel begins Oron reconnaissance aircraft test flights

The Israel Air Force and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) have begun test flights of the Oron aircraft, which it calls the world's "most advanced" surveillance aircraft. A special ceremony was held earlier this week to mark the completion of the integration of the intelligence systems into the aircraft attended by senior figures in the Ministry of Defense and IDF.

The Oron reconnaissance aircraft was developed jointly by the Ministry of Defense Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure, IAI's ELTA division, the Israel Air Force, the IDF Intelligence Corps and Israel Navy.

Oron is the first reconnaissance aircraft of its kind in the world. It is equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and C4I systems, which will provide the IDF with unprecedented intelligence capabilities across expansive terrain, enabling real-time monitoring of ground movements under diverse weather and visibility conditions. The aircraft will be operated by the 122nd Nachshon squadron of the Israel Air Force.

"Oron is a joint multi-domain, multi-sensor solution which will provide the IDF with game-changing capabilities to counter threats far and near," said Lt. Col. Yoed, Head of the Ministry of Defense’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development Missionized Aircraft Branch. "The aircraft's systems incorporate unique technological expertise that has been accumulated over the years within the industry and Ministry of Defense. This accumulation of knowledge enables effective preparation for future threats in all of Israel’s operational arenas."

Commander of the 122nd Squadron Lt. Col. A said. "This is an aircraft with unique capabilities, which is expressed in the strength and power of cooperation between all the branches of the IDF. The IAF’s elite 122nd Squadron fully recognizes the great responsibility of effectively utilizing this aircraft and its ability to protect the State of Israel. I am sure that the joint flights will allow the IDF to train its personnel effectively and shorten the schedule until the aircraft is fully operational."

