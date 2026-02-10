Israel Canada buys two Galilee kibbutz hotels

The hotel unit of Israel Canada (TASE: ISCA) announced today that it has acquired a 50% stake in the Galilion Hotel in Yesod Hamaala for NIS 65 million and 50% of the Kfar Giladi hotel for NIS 77.5 million. Israel Canada will pay NIS 142 million to Kibbutz Kfar Giladi, which owns both hotels. Combined the hotels have 280 rooms. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

Israel Canada already owns other hotels in the region - Galei Kinneret, Lakehouse Hotel, Nofei Gonen leisure village and Vered Hagalil. The deal, according to the company’s announcement, continues its strategy of expanding the chain in the hotel market.

RELATED ARTICLES Israel Canada: Average price of Sde Dov homes NIS 11m

Hotel Galilion in the Hula Valley has 120 rooms and includes a spa, swimming pool, conference center, restaurant and adjacent commercial center. Kfar Giladi Hotel in the Upper Galilee has 158 rooms, an indoor swimming pool, outdoor pool, fitness room, spa and conference center.

Israel Canada controlling shareholders Asaf Touchmair and Barak Rosen last year acquired most of the activities of the Brown hotel chain last year for NIS 136 million and last week the Competition Commissioner approved the transfer of the George Hotel in Tel Aviv to Rosen and Touchmair.

Israel Canada’s hotel chain has 41 hotels, including Galilion and Kfar Giladi, in Israel, Croatia, Greece and Cyprus, with 4,500 rooms.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 10, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.