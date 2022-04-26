Israel Competition Authority raids Willi-Food offices

Investigators from the Israel Competition Authority yesterday raided the offices of food importers G. Willi-Food Investments Ltd. (TASE:WLFD) and seized computers and other materials. The raid follows the questioning of last month of Willi-Food chairman and controlling shareholder Zvi Williger.

The raid is part of an ongoing price fixing probe, which began last November when Competition Authority investigators raided the offices of Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) and seized computers, documents and other materials.

As part of the investigation Shufersal CEO Itzik Abercohen and Victory Supermarket Chain (TASE: VCTR) CEO, controlling shareholder Eyal Ravid and Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd. (TASE:RMLI) controlling shareholder Rami Levy, Osher Ad owner Aryeh Boim, Diplomat Holdings (TASE: DIPL) CEO Noam Weiman and other senior executives in the food retail and import market gave evidence.

In February, Competition Authority investigators raided food giant Unilever's offices in Israel and seized computers and other materials.

Willi-Food declined to comment on the reports.

The company notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that Israel Competition Authority raided their offices and seized documents, telephones and computer equipment. The search order said that the search was due to suspicions about alleged cartel arrangements. The company said that it had no more information about the substance and circumstances of the investigation.

Presumption of innocence: Those being questioned are only suspects and have the right to be presumed innocent

