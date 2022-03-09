Israel Corp. sells ICL shares for $220m

Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO), controlled by Idan Ofer, has taken advantage of the sharp rise in the share price of ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) to sell a 1.57% stake in the specialty chemicals company at a 6.4% discount. Israel Corp. yesterday sold 20.17 million shares at $10.90 per share for an overall $220 million.

After the deal was completed, Israel Corp's stake in ICL fell to 44.1%.

ICL's share price fell 7.03% yesterday on Wall Street to $11.11, giving a market cap of $15.023 billion. The share price is down 6.23% on the TASE today after falling 0.98% yesterday.

Israel Corp. had planned to sell shares for $200 million but raised the amount due to excess demand from institutional investors. The distribution of the shares was handled by Barak Capital together with Bank of America and Citigroup.

