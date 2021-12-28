Israel removes dozens of countries from 'red' Covid list

Israel's Ministry of Health has recommended reducing the number of countries on the "red" list from 70 to just 15. Israelis are prohibited from traveling to countries on the "red list" unless they receive an exemption due to special circumstances and if returning from those countries must undergo seven days isolation, subject to a negative PCR test result on the seventh day. The recommendations will go into effect on Wednesday, December 30, at midnight subject to approval by the Covid cabinet.

However, despite the drastic cut in the number of "red"," many of the most popular destination for Israelis will remain out of bounds on the "red" list due to the high Covid Omicron infection rates there including the US, Canada, UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Hungary, UAE, and Turkey. Mexico has been added to the list. Countries that are being removed from the "red" list include Germany, Italy, Belgium, Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Morocco.

The relaxation on international travel comes as Israel's own Covid infection rates climb, as the fifth wave takes a grip. 2,952 new cases were reported yesterday, the highest figure since September, with many of the infections suspected Omicron cases. The R reproduction rate has climbed to 1.47, the highest number since the fourth wave began in July.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 28, 2021.

