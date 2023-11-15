Israel delivers medical aid to Gaza's Shifa Hospital

The IDF Spokesperson has confirmed that Israeli forces are continuing to operate inside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Hamas fighters are stationed inside the hospital and Hamas headquarters is believed to be beneath the hospital.

The IDF Spokesperson said, "IDF forces are operating in a focused way in Shifa Hospital. Activities are taking place in an area defined by intelligence information as indicating terrorist activity by the Hamas terrorist organization and in accordance with operational needs. Before entering the hospital, our forces encountered explosives and terrorist squads, and a fight ensued in which terrorists were killed."

The IDF Spokesperson added, "IDF forces have delivered medical equipment, incubators and food for babies on behalf of the State of Israel to Shifa Hospital. IDF medical teams together with Arabic speaking soldiers are present in the area in order to ensure that the equipment reaches those that need it."

