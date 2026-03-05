search
Israel eases restrictions to partially reopen economy

5 Mar, 2026 14:46
The IDF Home Command’s new instructions allow workplaces to operate, even if they are not essential, providing they have an accessible shelter for employees.

Following an announcement of a change instructions by the IDF Home Command, Israel’s economy was partially reopened from midday Thursday. The new instructions allow workplaces to operate, even if they are not essential, providing they have an accessible shelter for employees. Gatherings of up to 50 people are also permitted on condition that a large enough shelter can be reached on time.

The change came after pressure from the Ministry of Finance, which calculated that allowing "limited activity" as opposed to only "essential activity" will save the economy NIS 5 billion a week.

However the educational system will remain closed and this will continue to cause problems for parents of young children who will not be attending school.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 5, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

