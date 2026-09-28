Israel expels Dutch diplomats, issues travel warning

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today that the Dutch diplomats working with the Palestinian Authority will be expelled from Israel within a week. The move follows the imposition of sanctions against products made in Jewish settlements over the Green Line which came into effect in the Netherlands last week and are being strictly enforced.

The Dutch sanctions are especially stringent, prohibiting not only the import but also the purchase and sale of Israeli products originating from beyond the Green Line, including the Golan Heights and East Jerusalem. Dutch customs authorities have announced that these rules apply to travelers' personal baggage as well. Under Dutch law, this constitutes a criminal offense punishable by a fine and a potential prison sentence of up to six years.

A report published yesterday in the Dutch press by a former Israeli columnist recounted how customs officials inspected the bags of all passengers arriving on an El Al flight from Ben Gurion Airport to Schiphol last Wednesday. Several passengers also reported baggage searches in WhatsApp groups for Israelis in the Netherlands. Posts on social media platform X showed an electronic sign at the airport informing travelers of the new regulations. However, it remains unclear whether this represents a comprehensive new search policy and if the practice will continue.

Foreign Ministry issues traveler warning

Late last night, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an advisory to travelers bound for the Netherlands, stating that "As of September 22, 2026, a decree has come into effect in the Netherlands prohibiting the entry of goods originating from Judea and Samaria, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights, and establishing that doing so constitutes a criminal offense that could lead to fines and even imprisonment. The Government of Israel views this matter with great seriousness and has taken countermeasures. In recent days, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received reports regarding customs inspections of luggage belonging to passengers arriving in the Netherlands on flights from Israel. These reports are currently being investigated, specifically concerning the scope of the inspections and the actual implementation of the directive. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to warn travelers planning to visit the Netherlands that they may encounter difficulties and be subjected to lengthy, intrusive baggage inspections."

The Dutch sanctions also classify products containing components originating from beyond the Green Line as prohibited items. Consequently, even if an Israeli winery’s production facilities are located within Israel’s pre-1967 borders, the fact that the wine is produced from grapes grown in the Golan Heights or Judea and Samaria could render their products prohibited in the Netherlands. These measures are also expected to impact trade in dates, olives, and other agricultural produce.

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Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar said, "Dutch diplomats operating in Ramallah must return the diplomatic credentials issued to them by Israel within seven days. Upon the expiration of this period, the immunities and privileges granted to them by the State of Israel in this capacity will lapse."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that if the Netherlands wishes to continue representing its interests vis-à-vis the Palestinians, it may do so from within the territory of the Palestinian Authority, rather than from the territory of the State of Israel.

"We reiterate that Israel will not overlook actions intended to harm it and will take retaliatory measures in response to any such attempt. Any country acting in a hostile and unilateral manner against Israel will lose its influence and relevance in the region."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 28, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.