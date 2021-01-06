Israel grants Tesla car import license

Israel's Ministry of Transport officially announced this morning that Tesla has been awarded a license to import cars, as "Globes" revealed earlier this week. Tesla has received a direct importer's license allowing it to import its own cars, which have met all the Ministry of Transport's requirements including setting up its own service centers with equipment and devices and training mechanics to maintain its cars. This is the first time that such a license has been given to a car manufacturer rather than a representative or agency to import cars on the manufacturer's behalf.

Minister of Transport Miri Regev said, "This is part of the comprehensive reform that the Ministry of Transport is promoting in the vehicle sector in order to expand the importation of vehicles to Israel and increase competition in the field."

As part of this reform, the Motor Vehicles Division within the Ministry of Transport is striving to remove regulatory obstacles in importing vehicles, expand the supply of vehicles in Israel, and increase competition in the car market.

According to the Ministry of Transport's announcement, Tesla has received a permit to import three of its models: Tesla Model 3, Model S and Model X. These models have been approved for import by the Vehicle Department, having fulfilled the required demands and based on the European standard. Each of the models has zero polluting emissions and includes breakthrough technology and innovative and advanced safety systems, including the auto-pilot systems that are unique to these models, and which are a driver assistance system.

Ministry of Transport Motor Vehicles Division head Avner Flor has been in close contact with Tesla's representatives to learn about the unique technological capabilities of the cars, and in particular the auto-pilot feature. Flor stressed that this is the first time in decades that a car manufacturer has been allowed to directly import its vehicles into Israel. He said, "The entry of Tesla into the Israeli market represents an additional step in efforts that the Ministry of Transport is leading for the entry of autonomous cars into Israel."

