Israel in talks to sell air defense system to UAE - report

Israel plans to "scale up" the export of the layered air-defence system it sold to Greece with the UAE as its desired buyer, one current and one former US official familiar with ongoing discussions told "Middle East Eye," which supports Turkey, Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Talks between Israel and the UAE, taking place alongside the US, are focused on how Israel can address a gap in the UAE’s "layered defence" capabilities, a US official told website. "Israel’s layered air defence systems are cheaper and more exportable than ours," the US official added.

The Israeli-made air defense system would help the UAE in the challenges it faces from Iranian attacks.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 6, 2026.

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