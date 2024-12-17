Israel launches first domestically-built quantum computer

Israel’s first domestically built quantum computer, using advanced superconducting technology, is now operational. The 20-qubit quantum computer was developed under the leadership of the Israel Innovation Authority, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Hebrew University, and Yissum, the university’s technology transfer company. This collaboration has established a superconductor-based quantum computer infrastructure alongside a robust development and integration environment. The computer will support both defense and civilian applications.

The global race for "quantum supremacy" has accelerated in recent years with groundbreaking discoveries in the field. Israel is now among the leading nations building quantum infrastructures and computers that promise to revolutionize computing across research, defense, industry, and more. IAI has invested substantial resources into its quantum efforts, establishing itself as a major player in the field with the unveiling of Israel’s first blue-and-white quantum computer. Quantum QHIPU's quantum computer lab will focus on design, simulation, integration, and the adaptation of practical applications for the superconducting quantum computer. This work includes collaborations with companies and research institutes globally, positioning Israel at the forefront of quantum computing. The tight coordination among government, academia, and industry provides a significant edge over international competitors and strengthens Israel’s position as a leader in quantum technology.

Hebrew University director general Yishai Fraenkel said, "The research team working on this ambitious project is among the best at the Hebrew University. The collaborative, multidisciplinary nature of this project will yield critical outcomes for research and bolster Israel’s scientific and technological status. As the Hebrew University enters its 100th anniversary, this achievement aligns with our founding mission: from establishing Israel’s first scientific research institute in 1925 on the Mount Scopus campus in Jerusalem to the launch of the country’s first quantum computer."

IAI CEO Boaz Levy added, "Quantum technologies are set to fundamentally elevate human capabilities across a wide range of fields. IAI is proud to lead Israel toward becoming a global quantum power. In recent years, IAI has developed initiatives in robotics, autonomy, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence, integrating them into our business lines, some in collaboration with startups and academia. Sustaining the strength of Israel's defense industries relies on partnerships among academia, startups, industry, and government bodies. Technology is learned in academia and applied in industry, serving as a powerful force multiplier for Israel. To win on future battlefields, Israel needs advanced technologies. IAI’s mission is to stay one step ahead of our adversaries, anticipate emerging threats and develop solutions even before these threats materialize.

Israel Innovation Authority CEO Dror Bin remarked, "While development of the quantum computer still has a long way to go, it brings with its tremendous technological potential to enhance the computing power available to humanity, accelerating the R&D process on an unprecedented scale. This power will have a dramatic impact on science and the global hi-tech industry. Israel, as a world innovation leader, must remain on the cutting edge of these developments. The unveiling of Israel’s first quantum computer is an important milestone. This is not an isolated initiative, but part of a broad strategy led by the Israel Innovation Authority to promote breakthrough technologies in a variety of fields. The R&D lab for quantum computing, which we launched in Tel Aviv earlier this year, is a key component of Israel’s research and development infrastructure."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 17, 2024

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024