Israel launches major air strike on Iran

Israel launched a major air attack on Iran during the night. Dozens of Israel Air Force planes struck Iranian targets in the early hours of the morning, reportedly hitting nuclear and military targets and killing Revolutionary Guards Commander Hossein Salami and three other senior officers.

In Israel sirens sounded at about 3am throughout the country to put the nation on alert. The public were urged to remain close to their security rooms and public shelters as the Home Guard warned that a heavy retaliatory attack from Iran is expected. Israel's air space has been closed with all flights to and from the country canceled. Schools and educational institutions will not operate today.

The shekel which fell sharply yesterday continued to lose ground with futures above NIS 3.60/$. Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate 1.94% higher, at 3.5710/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 3.44% higher, at 4.1436/€.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran was planning to produce 10,000 ballistic missiles and the mission of preventing this could not be left to the next generation. He added that the attack was designed to remove the existential threat to Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 13, 2025.

