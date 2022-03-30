Israel ranked as world's 10th biggest arms exporter

Israel is the world's tenth largest weapons exporter, according to the latest rankings of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) in Sweden. SIPRI reported that weapons systems worth $118 billion were exported in 2021, with the ten largest exporters responsible for 90% of that amount.

The US is the world's biggest weapons exporter selling 38.6% of the amount, followed by Russia (18.6%), France (10.7%), China (4.6%), and Germany (4.5%). The next five are Italy (3.1%), the UK (2.9%), South Korea (2.8%), Spain (2.5%), and Israel (2.4%).

India is the world's biggest arms importer, importing most of its systems from Russia, while Israel was the world's 14th largest weapons importer in 2021.

