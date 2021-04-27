Israel up to 4th in "Bloomberg" Covid resilience ranking

Israel has risen to fourth place in the April update of the "Bloomberg" Covid resilience ranking. The ranking was introduced in November 2020 to monitor how world economies are coping with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Israel has been steadily climbing up the rankings, which essentially measures infection rates and the number of people vaccinated, due to its swift vaccination rollout, which began in December, and in recent weeks, the steadily dwindling number of new Covid-19 cases. Israel was ranked fifth last month and ninth two months ago.

Israel has given two vaccination jabs to more than 5 million out of its population of 9.3 million (much of the rest of the population are under 16) and the number of new daily cases diagnosed is now less than 100.

In the latest "Bloomberg" ranking, there has been a change at the top with Singapore ousting New Zealand from the number one spot. Both countries have almost no Covid cases but Singapore has been more successful in its vaccination campaign. In third place is Australia. Ranked in fifth after Israel is Taiwan with South Korea, Japan, UAE, Finland and Hong Kong rounding out the top ten. The US, UK, and Canada are in 17th, 18th, and 19th places.

