Israel sends 700,000 Pfizer vaccine doses to South Korea

A cargo plane is set to fly out from Israel to South Korea with 700,000 Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses on board, as part of a swap agreement signed last night between the two countries. The vaccine doses expire at the end of the month and the Koreans will send the same number of doses to Israel in the fall when they receive a consignment from Pfizer.

This is the first such exchange agreement for Covid-19 vaccine doses signed between Israel and another country. The agreement will officially come into effect after the vaccines reach South Korea and are checked by the authorities there.

RELATED ARTICLES Palestinians cancel Covid vaccine deal with Israel

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has spoken several times with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in the past few days in order to receive permission for the deal and to form future vaccination policies.

Bennett said, "We are continuing to protect the health of Israel's citizens. It is a fact that the vaccines are effective and save lives. We have agreed a deal which is win-win: South Korea will receive our existing vaccine stocks and we will receive their future consignment."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 6, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021