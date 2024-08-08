Israel Shipyards set to deliver 2 attack vessels to Philippines

Israel Shipyards Industries (TASE: ISHI) will deliver two Shaldag MK5 fast attack interdiction vessels to the Philippines Navy at the end of this month or early September, MaxDefense reports. Both vessels will be equipped with Rafael’s MLR-NLOS missile launcher and Spike NLOS electro-optic missiles, with target adjustment capabilities, autonomous propulsion and abilities to attack disguised targets.

MaxDefense adds that these vessels are part of a $195 million deal to supply the Philippine Navy with nine Shaldag MK5 fast attack interdiction vessels. Only the ninth vessel of the class will be assembled in the Philippines as part of the acquisition contract.

Spike missiles can be launched from 45 different platforms at sea, on land and in the air. More than 39 countries have already procured Spike missiles including 19 EU member countries and NATO members. More than 36,000 Spike NLOS missiles have been delivered to countries around the world and 7,000 have been fired in battlefields. The missile has a 25-30 kilometer range.