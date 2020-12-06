Israel signs agreement for 4m more Moderna vaccine shots

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA) has announced an additional supply agreement with Israel's Ministry of Health for four million more doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate against Covid-19. The Israeli government has now secured six million doses of mRNA-1273. This agreement supports the ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Health to obtain early access to a Covid-19 vaccine for the people of Israel. Moderna has already initiated the rolling regulatory review process with the Ministry of Health in Israel, although the vaccine will not be administered in the country until US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval is received.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said, "We appreciate the confidence the Government of Israel and the Ministry of Health has shown in mRNA-1273, our Covid-19 vaccine candidate, with this second purchase. We are proud of the progress we have made to date on mRNA-1273, including the recent positive primary efficacy analysis of the Phase III COVE Study. We will continue our ongoing dialogue with the Ministry of Health in Israel as we seek to develop our vaccine candidate."

