Israel signs German tank protection systems deal

Israel's Ministry of Defense and the German Federal Ministry of Defense have signed a G2G deal for the supply of the Trophy tank protection system manufactured by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. for the German army's Leopard 2 tanks.

The deal was led by Israel's Directorate of Defense R&D (MAFAT) and Rafael and was signed by Ministry of Defense director general Amir Eshel and senior German defense officials. The deal includes tank equipment, interceptors, spares parts and operational and technical training.

Rafael's Trophy system, which is fitted on Israel's Merkava Mark 4 tanks provides tanks and armored vehicles with combat-proven protection against all rocket and missile threats and simultaneously locates the origin of the hostile fire for immediate response. The Trophy system has also9 been sold to the US Army and is installed on Abrams tanks.

Next week will mark 10 years since the Trophy's first successful operation when it successfully intercepted an anti-tank missile fired at an Israeli tank near the Gaza border.

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz said, "We again see the appreciation and respect expressed by leading defense organizations around the world for Israel's innovation and technology. Like so many of the developments of MAFAT and Rafael, Trophy is above all about saving lives and a product of the breakthrough thinking of the defense industries teams who are a major factor in strengthening the status of Israel's security."

German defense and logistics agency RAAINBw head Col. Jurgen Schmidt said, "We are looking forward to installing these Trophy systems which will protect our Leopard 2 tanks."

