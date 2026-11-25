The Israel Tax Authority is demanding that the founders of cybersecurity giant Wiz - Assaf Rappaport, Yinon Costica, Ami Luttwak and Roy Reznik - pay another NIS 20 billion in tax on cash proceeds from the sale, options under the Section 102 tax track, and intellectual property (IP). Google completed its $32 billion acquisition of Wiz in March 2026, in the largest exit in Israel’s history.

Wiz is offering to pay less, possibly as little as half the amount demanded, and the sides are expected to compromise on NIS 12-13 billion, sources have told "Globes.". The talks are continuing even though the sale closed in March and the sides spent the preceding year preparing for the closing. Wiz and its founders are understood to have paid about NIS 8 billion in tax to date.

Industry sources expect the Israel Tax Authority to issue a tax assessment if the sides fail to reach an agreement. If the dispute persists, the case could go to court. Wiz and the Israel Tax Authority did not respond to requests for comment.

Most Wiz investors are foreigners who are not liable for the tax, so most of the tax revenue from the sale will come from the founders. All four founders are Israeli citizens. Around the time the deal closed, the sides agreed that the tax would be paid in dollars, but the final amount remains in dispute.

Each of Wiz’s four founders received $2.5 - 3 billion before tax. Each is due to pay 25% in capital gains tax and a 5% surtax, for a total tax rate of 30%. The four were therefore asked to pay a combined $3-3.5 billion in tax.

Another unresolved issue is which date should be used to calculate the tax. Wiz previously insisted on paying in dollars based on the March 2026 closing date. The Israel Tax Authority insisted on using the exchange rate from a year earlier, when the deal was announced in principle and the dollar was 15% higher than at closing. The tax payments were due to reach state coffers in April, about a month after the deal closed.

Where is the IP, and what would a settlement mean for similar companies?

The dispute over IP revolves around Wiz’s corporate structure. Wiz was founded as a US company, with its parent company in Delaware and its Israeli development center in Tel Aviv operating as a subsidiary.

The Israel Tax Authority believes that most of Wiz’s technology and IP was developed in Israel, where the company hired hundreds of veterans of IDF Unit 8200 and other military intelligence technology units. Wiz argues that it is a US company and registered its IP in the US.

Any settlement between the Israel Tax Authority and Wiz will be closely scrutinized by the founders of Decart, the Israeli startup sold to Amazon earlier this week for $7.5 billion in a deal structured in stages over five years. Like Wiz, Decart was founded in the US, with its Tel Aviv development center operating as a subsidiary. Most of its R&D engineers are veterans of Israeli army Units 8200 and 81. Decart also resembles Wiz in that most of its investors are based outside Israel. They include Silicon Valley’s Zeev Ventures, Sequoia, Benchmark and Radical Ventures. Here too, most of the tax revenue will come from the founders’ proceeds. They hold 64% of Decart’s shares and are expected to pay about NIS 5.5 billion to the Israel Tax Authority.

The dispute between the Israel Tax Authority and Wiz has set a precedent and prompted a package of changes to tech taxation. The Tax Authority is promoting the package and awaiting the formation of a new government to back it. The authority is planning a series of tax breaks for acquisitions and for Israeli companies that operate through US parent companies, as Wiz does.

Under the new proposal, companies would reach an arrangement with the Israel Tax Authority to share IP and product sales rights under an agreement drawn up in advance, instead of paying billions of shekels in tax on transfers of IP from Israel to the US. The agreement would specify the respective shares of the Israeli and foreign operations in R&D and sales and allow them to share costs.

For existing IP, which is developed in Israel, a common framework would govern royalty payments in different countries. IP developed from the time of the sale onward would be treated as jointly owned. The aim is to avoid creating an incentive to transfer IP abroad or register it abroad in the first place.

The Tax Authority also proposes fixing the corporate tax payable by foreign companies for operating Israeli development centers through individual eight-year tax rulings. Under the proposal, the tax rate on imputed profit under the cost-plus method would be 13%. This fairly high rate would be negotiable, and setting it in advance would prevent recurring disputes over tax payments. Major companies such as Meta, Microsoft and Google currently pay single-digit corporate tax rates on their development operations in Israel, a policy intended to encourage them to hire locally.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 25, 2026.

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