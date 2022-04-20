Israel to end mask wearing mandate Saturday night

With new Covid infections on the wane, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz have agreement that the mandatory requirement to wear masks in enclosed spaces will be canceled from Saturday night, April 23, at 8pm.

The need to wear a mask will remain in force in certain higher-risk locations such as hospitals, homes for the elderly, and on flights. People going into isolation will also need to wear masks.

The decision is subject to approval by the Knesset Health Committee.

