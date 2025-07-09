Israel to import Xiaomi cars

Electronic products importer Hemilton, owned by the Aharoni family, and Land Rover importer Hamizrach, owned by the Eini family, have founded a joint venture to import cars, according to the companies registry.

It is likely that the new company, held equally by both parties, will focus on importing Chinese company Xiaomi's electric vehicles, which will begin sales in the West next year.

Waiting list of several months

The franchise of the automotive division of the Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi is considered one of the most attractive in the Israeli car import market, due to the company's dazzling success in China.

Xiaomi only began producing vehicles in March 2024 with a single electric sedan model, which competes with the Tesla Model 3, but has already delivered more than 240,000 units in China to date, with a waiting list of several months.

This month, the company also launched in China a sporty electric crossover called the SU7, which competes with the Tesla Model Y but offers longer range and higher power specifications at a lower price. According to reports from China, the vehicle attracted more than 200,000 pre-orders in the first three minutes of the opening of sales in China. The waiting time for the car is currently more than a year. Next year, the company is also expected to launch its first model with a plug-in drive.

Despite the impressive sales success, Xiaomi's car manufacturing operations are still not profitable and the company loses thousands of dollars on every car it sells. However, it is reaping handsome dividends in its share price, which has almost tripled since mid-2024.

The company is currently completing construction of an additional manufacturing plant, which should help increase production capacity and meet demand. Xiaomi announced that it would not begin official exports to the West before 2027, but at the same time, it entered into an agreement about two months ago with an international trading company from China that will handle exports to various countries until official exports begin. The company has even begun testing cars in Europe.

Hemilton sought local infrastructure

Hemilton announced last year that it would act as importer of Xiaomi's electric vehicles, but the automotive industry estimated that the company would have to find a local partner. This is due to the fact that it does not have the infrastructure required to market and service vehicles on a national scale.

The Eini family, which controls the Hamizrahi company, is also a partner in UMI. It is considered an importer that focuses on luxury vehicles with the Jaguar, Land Rover and Range Rover brands. Over a decade ago, it was one of the pioneers of importing cars from China when it held the franchise of the Chinese company Great Wall until its recent activity in Europe.

Hemilton owner Ephraim Aharoni has said, "The company plans to import Xiaomi cars. The expectation is for 2027, subject to European standards and inventory."

No response was forthcoming from Hamizrahi.

