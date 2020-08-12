Israel to list 'green' countries for travel on Thursday

Israel's Ministry of Health will announce a list of 'green countries' with low Covid-19 infection rates on Thursday at 4pm for which overseas travel will be allowed, without a requirement of 14 days self-isolation on return. There will reportedly be 11 countries on the list with Greece, Bulgaria and Croatia believed to be among them. It remains unclear whether citizens of these countries will be allowed into Israel. It is hoped that flights will begin to these countries some time next week.

Israel's Channel 11 KAN reports that Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Israel tomorrow and that an agreement for Israelis to visit some of Greece's smaller islands will be announced. According to Channel 11, Israeli tourists will be given a Covid-19 test on entering Greece and will be requiredto stay in isolation until the results are received within 48 hours.

In view of the highly dynamic situation, Health Ministry head of International Relations Dr. Asher Salmon said that the list of 'green' countries would be updated every two weeks. He said, "Countries like Belgium that were recently green have become red while countries like the UK that were red have become green."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 12, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020