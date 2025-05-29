Israeli AI construction tech co Buildots raises $45m

Israeli AI-powered construction management Buildots today announced the completion of a $45 million financing round led by Qumra Capital with participation from OG Venture Partners, TLV Partners, Poalim Equity, Future Energy Ventures, and Viola Growth. This latest financing round brings the total amount raised by Buildots to $166 million. Boaz Dinte, Qumra Capital managing general partner, will join Buildots as a board member.

Buildots provides predictive analytics to help construction teams cut delays by up to 50% and save millions in costs by using advanced AI and computer vision technology. The company is expanding its platform to cover more stages of the construction lifecycle, using historical data to optimize future project performance.

Buildots was founded by CEO Roy Danon, CPO Aviv Liebovici and CTO Yakir Sudry. Danon said, "This investment is about transforming how construction is managed worldwide. Achieving operational excellence will take time and require a major industry shift, but the potential impact is enormous. We’re already seeing a shift from project-by-project tech adoption to long-term enterprise agreements, with multiple seven-figure deals signed so far this year. As firms move from reactive to proactive management, the industry stands to unlock billions in cost savings and operational gains. That’s the future we’re building."

With the company projecting triple-digit revenue growth for 2025, the current client base, which includes top general contractors and project owners like The Turner Corp., STO Building Group Inc., JE Dunn Construction Group, Samet Corporation, Mortenson, Ledcor, and Pomerleau. The company has also established strategic agreements with leading UK contractors, including Sir Robert McAlpine, as well as implementations with Wates, Kier, Multiplex and IHP. In Europe, it works with VINCI Construction, NCC, Hochtief, GCC, Bouygues Construction and others.

The surge in data center and semiconductor fab construction, which is itself fueled by accelerating advancements in AI, has also emerged as a significant growth driver. Intel, a client-turned-investor, uses Buildots to boost operational efficiency in its global semiconductor fab construction program.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 29, 2025.

