Israeli AI medical imaging co Aidoc raises $66m

Israeli artificial intelligence (AI) medical solutions developer Aidoc today announced the completion of a $66 million Series C financing round led by General Catalyst. This brings to over $140 million the total amount raised by Aidoc.

Aidoc, which supports medical specialists to help flag acute anomalies in real time, said that the new funds have been raised following increased demand for its AI-driven solutions, including the largest clinical deployment of AI in healthcare through its partnership with Radiology Partners.

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli AI radiology co Aidoc raises $20m

Aidoc cofounder and CEO Elad Walach said, "This investment comes after significant milestones; expanding our product lines, doubling our FDA clearances and quadrupling our customer base. We are experiencing a huge expansion, which is also a direct result of C-level executives adopting an AI strategy and integrating our platform as a must-have solution across clinical pathways. It is truly rewarding - and a great responsibility - to be the trusted partner of the most innovative health systems and physician practices across the globe."

The Tel Aviv-based company's FDA approved solutions analyze medical images for critical conditions and trigger actionable alerts directly in the imaging workflow supporting medical specialists in reducing turnaround time and improving quality of care. With the new funding, Aidoc will expand its comprehensive platform taking AI solutions to the enterprise-grade level, while empowering medical specialists worldwide to leverage AI for better outcomes.

Aidoc’s healthcare AI platform is currently used by radiologists in health networks, hospitals and radiology groups worldwide and has analyzed over 8 million cases.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 13, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021