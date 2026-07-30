Israeli AI security co Onyx Security raises $113m

Israeli AI cybersecurity startup Onyx Security has announced it has completed a $113 million Series B financing round led by Bessemer Venture Partners with participation from Cyberstarts, TCV, Conviction, FirstMark, Vintage Investment Partners, QuantumLight, and G Squared. This latest investment comes only four months after the company emerged from stealth with $40 million in seed and Series A financing rounds. Since its founding, the company has raised a total of $153 million.

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli startup Onyx Security raises $40m

Onyx has developed a secure platform that allows organizations to discover, manage, and govern the use of AI agents - both third-party agents and internally developed agents built by engineering teams. The platform can monitor every stage of an agent's reasoning process, identify malicious or unintended behavior, and intervene to prevent harmful actions before they occur.

The company was founded in 2024 by CEO Maxim Bar Kogan, a former Unit 8200 officer and chief AI officer Gil Elbaz, an AI entrepreneur who served in the Israeli Air Force's operational technology unit. Onyx has over 80 employees in Israel, the US, and Canada, and already works with many Fortune 500 companies. In June, Anthropic announced that it had integrated Onyx's technology to help enterprises adopt AI securely.

Bar Kogan said, "In 2025, less than one percent of all actions were performed by AI agents. In the near future, these autonomous entities will be responsible for the overwhelming majority of digital actions. That raises a fundamental question - How can organizations ensure that every action they take is legitimate?"

This latest investment will be used to train the next generation of the company's proprietary models and accelerate business development and marketing efforts in the US and other markets.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 30, 2026.

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