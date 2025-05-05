Israeli airlines add flights as foreign carriers cancel

Following yesterday's direct hit at Ben Gurion Airport, there has been a large number of flight cancellations by foreign airlines, which are taking a cautious approach and prefer to update their flight schedules only in the short term. Most of them have announced cancellations until May 6 or 7 at this stage, but it is possible that the flight suspension will be extended depending on security developments.

Alongside European flag carriers and legacy airlines such as Lufthansa, Swiss and British Airways, low-cost airlines, including Wizz Air and Ryanair, have also temporarily suspended their flights to Israel.

The following airlines have officially cancelled today Monday May 5: Air India, Lufthansa Group (Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and EuroWings), ITA. According to the arrivals and departure board: Ryanai, Air Europa, Iberia Express, Delta, Air France, Transavia, Lot, and Aegean are among other airlines that have canceled.

British Airways and ITA have also canceled tomorrow's flights, while United Airlines has canceled flights through to Thursday. However, Wizz Air has announced that it will be renewing flights tomorrow morning.

Due to the flight cancellations, Israeli airlines have added flights from hubs, and some have adopted a policy of uniform prices. El Al announced pricing for one-way flights at uniform prices: a flight from Larnaca to Tel Aviv will cost up to $99, and from Athens up to $149. The El Al fares are valid for one-way only and the most basic option in the economy class, for passengers needing a flight at a discounted price and without additional services. This ticket includes one hand bag weighing up to eight kilograms and a light meal during the flight. For passengers from Larnaca with a suitcase, the price will be $132 one way, and for passengers from Athens with a suitcase, the price will be $181 one way.

Israir and Arkia have added flights from destinations such as Larnaca, Athens and Budapest to provide a solution for passengers left stranded by canceled flights. Blue Bird and TUS Airways have also increased flights departing from Europe to Israel, including from Barcelona, Prague and Paphos.

