Israeli attack simulation co SafeBreach raises $53.5m

Israeli breach and attack simulation company SafeBreach has announced that it has completed a $53.5 million Series D financing round, led by Sonae IM and Israel Growth Partners (IGP), with participation from Sands Capital and Bank Leumi, and a strategic investment from ServiceNow and existing investors. The company has raised $106 million to date.

SafeBreach was founded in 2014 by CEO Guy Bejerano and CTO Itzik Kotler, veterans of the IDF Air Force and IDF Intelligence unit 8200. The company provides automated breach and attack simulation as part of their core security strategy to validate controls, improve security posture and mitigate business risk.

Bejerano said, "As we enter a new phase of growth, this investment will significantly expand our go-to-market capabilities while simultaneously increasing availability of our widely used automated breach and attack simulation platform in large and global scale enterprises. In our evolving threat landscape, many organizations have responded to threats in their environment by buying more security products and hoping that will make them more secure. But hope is not a viable strategy - a holistic view of risk is needed."

Sonae IM managing partner Carlos Alberto Silva, and IGP general partner Assaf Harel will be joining the SafeBreach board, and Sands Capital managing director Scott Frederick will be joining as a board observer.

