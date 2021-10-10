Israeli businessman Josef Maiman dies aged 75

Israeli businessman Josef Maiman has died aged 75. He was born in Germany to Polish Holocaust survivors and raised in peru. He immigrated to Israel and in the 1970s founded Merhav, the holding company which controlled his range of business activities worldwide.

In recent decades, Maiman was best known in Israel for holding a major stake in the Channel 10 TV station and importing gas from Egypt, an activity which broke down after the Arab spring revolution in 2011.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

