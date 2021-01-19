Israeli cloud infrastructure co Quali raises $54m

Israeli infrastructure automation at scale company Quali today announced the closing of a $54 million financing round co-led by Greenfield Partners and JVP with the participation of Kreos Capital and new investor Hamilton Lane.

The company says it will use the funds to expand its customer base, enable new partnerships, strengthen its market position, accelerate CloudShell innovation, and increase its work force.

Quali's CloudShell platform simplifies cloud infrastructure, making it accessible and secure for application development and deployment, accelerating digital transformation. Quali's mission is to unlock the business value of technology operations, and assist technology teams in developing, testing, and deploying.

Quali has had a record year, with significant growth, serving customers such as Cisco, Microsoft, Dell, Verizon, multiple banks, and cloud service providers.

While traditional Infrastructure as Code (IaC) players have focused on catering to a relatively small set of experts, Quali's technology simplifies the user experience, making cloud infrastructure, and its complexity, invisible to the application teams who need it.

The company was founded in 2007 by Alex Ackerman and Moshe Moskovitch and has offices in Austin, Texas and Petah Tikva with 200 employees, of whom 70 are in Israel.

QualiCEO Lior Koriat said, "Development teams are burdened by the time and complexity of setting up and operating cloud infrastructure. Quali empowers developers to develop, testers to test, planners to plan, and ops to operate by offering safe and productive access to hybrid cloud infrastructure. Since Quali's most recent funding in 2018, the company experienced rapid growth in sales, platform innovation, and expanded its own workforce globally."

