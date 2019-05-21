Israeli cloud security co Guardicore raises $60m

Israeli internal data center and cloud security company Guardicore today announced that it has raised $60 million in a Series C financing round, bringing the company’s total funding to $110 million. The latest financing round was led by Qumra Capital with other new investors DTCP, Partech, and ClalTech, Access Industries’ vehicle for Israeli technology investments. Existing investors Battery Ventures, 83North, TPG Growth, and Greenfield Partners also participated in the round.

The funds will enable Guardicore to maintain its current momentum and continue to disrupt the broader firewall and data center markets. Guardicore will use the funds to fuel continued growth and accelerate investments in sales, marketing and customer service as it seeks to expand delivery of its Guardicore Centra security platform to enterprise organizations seeking to protect dynamic data center and cloud infrastructure environments.

With offices in Tel Aviv and San Francisco, the company was founded by CEO Pavel Gurvich, CTO Ariel Zeitlin and VP business development Dror Sal'ee.

Gurvich said, "Any organization has critical IT assets that need to be secured. Our distributed, software-defined segmentation solution is the simplest way to secure these assets whether they reside in the cloud or on premises. The days of being chained to legacy firewalls are over."

He added, “Since our last round of funding, we have successfully been able to articulate our vision and demonstrate that the market is ripe for disruption. With consistent revenue growth the past three years and large-scale deployments with numerous Fortune 500 customers, we have proven that our product is more intuitive, flexible, and makes security easier to apply than traditional firewall technology currently being used to protect internal and cloud infrastructure. We are displacing incumbent players and newcomers alike as we strive to help our enterprise customers quickly secure their business-critical applications and data, reduce the cost and burden of compliance and secure cloud adoption.”

“Guardicore is changing the way enterprises approach data center security with modern segmentation capabilities that overcome the inherent inefficiencies of traditional techniques and results in stronger security for enterprise environments,” said Boaz Dinte, founding partner of Qumra Capital, investing in exceptional late-stage companies. “Guardicore is disrupting the market and is well positioned to capitalize on the broader opportunities this presents. We were compelled to invest as the lead in this round because we believe Guardicore will play a critical role in shaping the future of enterprise security, helping organizations better protect vital systems and data as we evolve our digital information society.”

Guardicore protects data centers of large and mid-sized enterprises across North America, South America, and EMEA in financial, healthcare and retail industries, including global, blue-chip brands.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 21, 2019

