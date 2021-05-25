Israeli cloud security co Wiz raises another $120m - report

Israeli cloud security company Wiz has raised another $120 million in a financing round led by Salesforce, "Bloomberg" reports according bto a source familiar with the matter. The report did not say at what valuation the money was raised.

With offices in Tel Aviv and Palo Alto, Wiz was founded in January 2020 by CEO Assaf Rappaport, CTO Ami Luttwak, VP Product Yinon Costica and VP R&D Roy Reznik - the same team that founded Adallom, which was sold to Microsoft for $320 million in 2015, and led Microsoft's Cloud Security Group.

Wiz raised $100 million in December 2020 and an additional $130 million at a company valuation of $1.7 billion in March 2021, just two months ago.

Also participating in the financing round, according to "Bloomberg" was Blackstone, which last month opened an office in Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 25, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021