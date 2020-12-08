Israeli co Orca Security raises $55m

Israeli cloud security company Orca Security today announced the completion of a $55 million Series B financing round led by ICONIQ Growth and with participation from previous investors GGV Capital, YL Ventures, and Silicon Valley CISO Investments. This brings to $82 million the amount that the company has raised in less than two years.

The new funding will be used by Orca Security to further disrupt the cloud security industry with touchless, workload-deep, context-aware security and compliance for AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

The company was founded by former Check Point CTO Avi Shua (CEO) and Gil Geron, also a former Check Point executive. Orca has 70 employees in its Israeli and US offices, up from 37 in May.

Shua said, "Cloud security is fundamentally broken. Practitioners are forced to waste their time installing and maintaining security agents instead of managing actual security risks. Even after spending years plumbing agents in their environment, coverage is usually limited to less than fifty percent. What’s worse, agent-based solutions lack context. They can’t see beyond individual issues residing on individual assets, which lead to a never-ending barrage of meaningless security alerts. The fact is, competing solutions view cloud resources as simple lists whereas bad actors see a graph with a clear path of attack. Orca Security changes that paradigm by visualizing cloud resources through the lens of an attacker."

