Israeli co StoreDot unveils 5-minute recharge battery

Israeli extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology developer StoreDot has announced the availability of its first-generation 5-minute charge battery engineering samples. These samples demonstrate the commercial viability of XFC batteries for the first time via a small form-factor battery cell, representing a major milestone in the Herzliya-based company's declared aim of eliminating the range and charging anxiety of electric vehicles (EVs),

StoreDot is releasing the first production batch of sample cells to showcase the technology to potential EV and industry partners. This first-generation battery was used to demonstrate the full charge of a two-wheeled EV in just 5 minutes for the first time and can offer ultra-fast charging to a number of other industries, such as commercial drones and consumer electronics. The first-generation engineering samples demonstrate to EV OEMs and battery manufacturers the successful replacement of graphite in the cell’s anode using metalloid nano-particles. This is a key breakthrough in overcoming major issues in safety, battery cycle life and swelling.

The sample cells were produced by EVE Energy Co. Ltd., which is StoreDot’s strategic partner in China. StoreDot XFC batteries are designed to be produced on existing Li-ion production lines at EVE Energy. The samples are compliant with UN 38.3, which ensures the safety of Li-ion batteries during shipping.

Chosen as "Globes" startup of the year in 2015, StoreDot was founded by CEO Dr. Doron Myersdorf founded the company with Prof. Simon Litsyn formerly the chief scientist at Sandisk and Prof. Gil Rosenman. Investors include BP, Daimler, Samsung and Roman Abramovich. The company initially focused on fast-charging smartphone chargers but in recent years its main focus has been the electric vehicles sector.

StoreDot CEO Dr. Doron Myersdorf said, "StoreDot continues to go from strength to strength as we get one step closer to making our vision of 5-minute charging of EVs a commercial reality. Our team of top scientists has overcome inherent challenges of XFC such as safety, cycle life and swelling by harnessing innovative materials and cell design. Today’s announcement marks an important milestone, moving XFC for the first time beyond innovation in the lab to a commercially-viable product that is scalable for mass production. This paves the way for the launch of our second-generation, silicon-dominant anode prototype battery for electric vehicles later this year."

He added, "We founded StoreDot to achieve what many said could never be done - develop batteries capable of delivering a full charge in just five minutes. We have shown that this level of XFC charging is possible - first in 2019 with an electric scooter and again six months ago with a commercial drone. We are proud to make these samples available, but today’s milestone is just the beginning. We’re on the cusp of achieving a revolution in the EV charging experience that will remove the critical barrier to mass adoption of EVs."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 21, 2021

