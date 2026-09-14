Israeli construction intelligence co Buildots raises $130m

Israeli construction intelligence company Buildots today announced the completion of a $130 million financing round led by O.G. Venture Partners, with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intel Capital, Mohari Ventures, Human Capital, Qumra Capital, Avigdor Willenz, Viola Growth and Poalim Equity. This brings total amount raised by Buildots to $297 million.

Buildots was founded by Israeli army Talpiot program graduates Roy Danon, Aviv Liebovici and Yakir Sudry. The company currently dominates a market it helped pioneer: the computerized monitoring of construction work progress and precision at building sites. The company equips construction sites with cameras and uses AI-based software to enable contractors and developers to monitor construction progress via mobile devices. The system flags potential delays by comparing real-time status against the original construction plan.

Although the company has operated in a competitive market alongside rivals such as OpenSpaces and Doxel, the latter a portfolio company of Andreessen Horowitz, it has managed to capture the niche market for data centers and infrastructure facilities in the US. Buildots achieved this due to experience gained working with Intel. The chip giant selected Buildots to oversee the construction of all its manufacturing plants - in both the US and Israel - over the past few years. This contract not only led to a major funding round last year, valuing the Israeli company at about $300 million, but also provided it with advanced expertise in monitoring the construction of industrial plants and infrastructure facilities.

Over the past 18 months, Buildots has doubled its workforce to 400 employees, including 260 employees in Israel, and tripled its annual recurring revenue (ARR) to tens of millions of dollars, driven by the construction boom in data centers and infrastructure. Most of its clients in this sector have remained under the radar, with the exception of Digital Realty, the world’s third-largest company specializing in data center construction, with a portfolio of some 300 facilities. Buildots reports a client base of 130 in the real estate sector, spanning projects ranging from student housing, residential buildings, and offices to factories, data centers, and infrastructure facilities.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 14, 2026.

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