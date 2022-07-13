Israeli CRM co Optimove buys UK co Graphyte

Israeli customer relations management (CRM) marketing platform Optimove announced today it has acquired UK company Graphyte, a real-time, cloud-based personalization platform optimizing the web and mobile experience for consumers. No financial details about the deal were disclosed but sources close to the acquisition say it was for $40 million.

This is Optimove's second acquisition of a UK company this year, after it bought personalized messaging platform for mobile applications Kumulos in March. Optimove's platform provides AI-driven CRM solutions that autonomously determine the next-best-action for each customer. Optimove said that its recent acquisitions will bolster the platform, making it more personalized and adding real time content recommendations and capabilities to the engine.

Optimove CEO and founder Pini Yakuel said, "With the addition of Graphyte, marketers can transform their customer data into personalized customer-led journeys at scale. Our platform seamlessly delivers real-time symmetric messaging across any channel and touchpoint. The Graphyte acquisition was a natural next step in our evolution. It is part of Optimove’s relentless journey of empowering marketers to optimize customer data into deeper relationships, incremental sales, and loyalty at scale. The winner in these acquisitions is our clients and their customers."

He added, "If you think about marketers when they engage with their customers, it doesn’t matter if they do it in one channel or another. It doesn’t matter if they do it with a small amount of data or a lot. They want customer data to guide them properly in developing the best ideas and communication strategies. And they want symmetric communication across all the channels. Ultimately, that’s what we’re doing with these acquisitions - pushing the CRM industry forward while making sure marketers leverage customer data for value. Realizing the full value of customer data is a never-ending mission."

Graphyte CEO Damien Evans said, "Optimove’s CRM Marketing capabilities are second to none. Our goal has always been to create unprecedented freedom for brands to realize their CRM marketing visions. We are confident that our machine learning personalization models, combined with Optimove, will enable brands to connect with their customers intelligently."

