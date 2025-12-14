Israeli cyber co Armis in talks on $7b sale - report

According to a report by Bloomberg, privately-held Israeli cybersecurity company Armis is in talks on a sale of the company to US-based ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) for up to $7 billion. The report says that the deal could be announced within the next few days, but that the details have not yet been finalized, and that it cannot be ruled out that another player may enter the picture.

ServiceNow provides software for management and automation of human resources and information systems in enterprises. It has become a dominant platform for management of work processes. Its market cap is almost $180 billion.

At the "Globes" Israel Business Conference a month ago, commenting on the company’s $435 million investment round in November, Armis CEO and co-founder Yevgeny Dibrov said, "This round is very significant. We have surpassed annual revenue of $300 million, having added $100 million in less than a year. The demand is very high, because we solve very significant problems, the most significant problems for the biggest organizations - airports, stores, oil and gas infrastructure companies. Armis secures their most important assets."

Dibrov also commented on the possibility of an IPO, and said that the company was aiming at a flotation in the final quarter of 2026 or in early 2027.

The big winners

If the sale goes ahead, apart from the founders Dibrov and Nadir Izrael and the 850 employees, the big winner will be Insight Partners, a US-based private equity and venture capital firm, which bought control of Armis in 2020 at a valuation of $1.1 billion. Other investors in the company are Goldman Sachs, Google’s venture capital arm Capital G, Brookfield Asset Management's technology arm Brookfield Technology Partners, Georgian, G Squared, and Evolution Equity Partners, which joined the last investment round in November.

Armis’s founders were formerly with Adallom, a cloud security company acquired by Microsoft in 2025 for $320 million. Armis competes in the critical and sensitive installations and supply chain niche with companies such as Shalev Hulio’s Dream, Axonius, and Medigate. The company has expanded considerably through work with federal agencies and security organizations in the US, and is broadening its product offering in management and fixing of cyber weaknesses that enable hackers to penetrate organizations.

Armis declined to comment on the report.

