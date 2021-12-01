Israeli cybersecurity co CyCognito raises $100m

Israeli cybersecurity company CyCognito today announced it has completed a $100 million Series C financing round led by The Westly Group with participation from new investors Thomvest Ventures and The Heritage Group and existing investors Accel, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sorenson Ventures and UpWest. This latest funding brings the total amount raised by CyCognito to $153 million.

The company, which was founded in 2017 by CEO Rob Gurzeev and CTO Dima Potekhin, and has offices in Palo Alto and Tel Aviv, has developed solutions that uncover and prioritize risk from attacker-exposed systems and assets.

Gurzeev said, "Our number one priority is to provide global enterprises with world-class attack surface protection. That’s why we’ve developed the industry's most dynamic, intelligent platform for comprehensive external attack surface management. Our proactive approach to discovering and prioritizing risk is unmatched in the industry and provides security teams with the insight and confidence to quickly preempt potential attacks."

The CyCognito external attack surface management platform delivers a complete solution to quickly prioritize, investigate, and respond to potential security risks. Leveraging advanced Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Understanding (NLU), the platform autonomously builds a graph data model that portrays an organization’s business structure - from the company’s name to the hundreds of departments, subsidiaries, acquisitions and brands an organization owns. The platform then scans billions of servers and devices across the Internet to contextualize and identify internet-exposed and unmanaged assets that could serve as entry points for attackers.

Several Fortune 500 companies, including Colgate-Palmolive, Tesco and Scientific Games Corporation, as well as government groups like the State of California, are using the CyCognito platform to autonomously discover, test and contextualize security threats before they happen.

In the last 12 months, the company has quadrupled new annual recurring revenue (ARR) and also tripled its Fortune 500 customer list.

