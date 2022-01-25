Israeli cybersecurity co Hunters raises $68m

Israeli cybersecurity company Hunters today announced the completion of a $68 million Series C financing round led by Stripes, with participation from new investors DTCP, Cisco Investments and Databricks, and existing investors YL Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Microsoft’s venture fund M12, U.S. Venture Partners, Blumberg Capital and Snowflake Ventures. The new funding brings the total investment in Hunters to $118 million.

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli cybersecurity co Hunters raises $15m

Hunters’ security operations center (SOC) platform enables security teams to automatically identify and respond to incidents that matter across the entire attack surface. The company's customers include Fortune 500 companies in financial services, media, retail and manufacturing.

Hunters says that its ability to take in and normalize data from all security data sources at a predictable cost is key to seeing and stopping attacks. Its built-in detection engineering, data correlation and automatic investigation helps security teams overcome volume, complexity and false positives.

Hunters cofounder and CEO Uri May said, "The SIEM market is worth $4.3 billion and is ripe for disruption since it drives limited security outcomes for its customers. Players in this category focus on data ingestion and leave customers to build their own detection engineering and investigation capabilities or have significant gaps in scale and pricing models. Hunters was purpose built to help the overly stressed security teams mitigate real security incidents faster and more effectively."

Hunters said that its annual recurring revenue (ARR) quadrupled in 2021.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 25, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.