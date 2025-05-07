Israeli cybersecurity co Ox Security raises $60m

Meytal Vaizberg Israeli cybersecurity company Ox Security has today announced the completion of a $60 million Series B financing round, bringing the total amount raised by the company to $94 million. The company was founded three and a half years ago by CEO Neatsun Ziv and CPO Lior Arzi, both veterans of Check Point Software, where they had worked for more than a decade. The latest financing round was led by DTCP Partners with the participation of other well-known names including Microsoft, IBM Ventures, and Team8.

The company focuses on solving the problem of multiple security alerts in organizations, and according to its data, enterprises deal with an average of almost 600,000 security alerts simultaneously, when in reality only about 5% of them pose a real risk. The company's technology, called Code Projection, essentially analyzes the behavior of the code and ranks vulnerabilities according to their level of risk. The aim is to allow security teams to focus their efforts on fixing only critical vulnerabilities, which should improve the level of security as well as save resources, according to the company. The company currently has 150 employees, including 80 in Israel, and already has over 200 customers, including eToro and SoFi.

