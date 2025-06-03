Israeli cybersecurity co Zero Networks raises $55m

Israeli cybersecurity company Zero Networks today announced the completion of a $55 million Series C financing round led by Highland Europe, with participation from existing investors F2 Venture Capital, PICO Venture Partners, Venrock and U.S. Venture Partners (USVP). This brings Zero Networks’ total funding to more than $100 million. Jacob Bernstein, Principal at Highland Europe, will join the company’s board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli cybersecurity co Zero Networks raises $20m

Since its Series B financing round 18 months ago, Zero Networks has tripled its customer base, doubled its number of employees, and recorded over 300% revenue growth.

At the core of Zero Networks’ approach is its agentless, automated solution that makes microsegmentation effective and stops ransomware by restricting network access to essential assets. The company's identity segmentation capabilities stop privileged account abuse by restricting access to operational needs only while secure remote access connects employees and vendors to networks using the speed of VPN and the security of ZTNA.

The latest investment will allow the company’s next phase of growth, including expansion of its sales and marketing team, research and development staff, and customer support. Funding will also be used to increase go-to-market investments in North America, EMEA, and APAC and support continued innovation in Zero Networks’ award-winning solutions.

"Microsegmentation has long been the crown jewel of network defense; praised for its effectiveness but abandoned because of its complexity," said Benny Lakunishok, CEO and Co-Founder of Zero Networks. "This funding raise validates everything we’ve claimed since day one: that we can make segmentation simple, scalable, and powerful enough to contain ransomware and stop lateral movement at its source. It also opens up a massive opportunity for every network defender out there to stop playing catch-up and start taking control."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 3, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.