Israeli data processors co Pliops raises $100m

Israeli provider of data processors for cloud and enterprise data centers Pliops has announced the completion of a $100 million Series D financing round, led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) and with participation of SK hynix, Lip-Bu Tan, and previous investors. This brings to $200 million the total amount raised by the company.

Pliops was founded in 2017 by CEO Uri Beitler, chairman Arie Mergi and CTO MosheTwitto. The latest funds raised will be used to exploit the market opportunities for the company's Pliops Extreme Data Processor (XDP) and bringing high scalability to data centers with customers and partners.

By reliably accelerating performance in existing and new data centers, the Pliops XDP extends potential to crunch, store, analyze and move data. Pliops helps companies in a range of markets, including global cloud service providers, enterprises and HPC, get more from their growing data volumes and data center operations, leading to reduced costs and energy consumption.

Beitler said, "The ability to monetize data faster and get much more while paying much less is the core priority of every organization, especially in times of market volatility. Our transformative product offers this exact unique capability, making it imminent that Pliops XDP will be the cornerstone of every modern data center. With the trust of our existing customers and partners, and our commitment to align company resources with the current economic climate, this funding round will accelerate our market adoption and help move us closer to becoming the market leader."

