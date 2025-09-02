Israeli data security co Varonis buys SlashNext

Israeli data security company Varonis Systems (Nasdaq: VRNS) today announced the acquisition of AI-native email security provider SlashNext. No financial details were disclosed but "Bloomberg" reports that Varonis is paying up to $150 million including milestone payment for the company, which uses predictive AI to remove threats from email inboxes in real time.

Varonis cofounder and CEO Yaki Faitelson said, "The acquisition of SlashNext is a natural evolution of our platform and significantly expands our total addressable market. By connecting the dots between email, identity, and data we will dramatically increase the value of our MDDR service and help customers stop threats in their inbox, where many data breaches begin."

Headquartered in Miami, Varonis was founded by Israelis and has its development center in Herzliya. Varonis provides an all-in-one SaaS platform to automatically find critical data, remediate exposure, and stop threats in the cloud and on-premises. .The company has 2,400 employees worldwide including 500 in Israel. Varonis's share price is currently 4.29% lower on Nasdaq, giving a market cap of $6.33 billion.

