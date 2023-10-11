Israeli death toll exceeds 1,200

Israel's death toll has exceeded 1,200 since the surprise attack on the country by Hamas at dawn on Saturday, the IDF spokesperson reports. More than 2,700 Israelis have been injured, including four mortally wounded and 155 in serious condition.

After his third conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden expressed his steadfast support for Israel's right to defend itself and pledged to provide the military support required to do so.

RELATED ARTICLES Tech experts battle to shut down Gaza financial pipeline

US Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Antony Blinken is due to arrive in Israel for a visit in two days as a gesture of solidarity with Israel.

The Israeli Air Force continues to bombard Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza from the air and the Palestinians reported there have also been Israel Navy bombardment from the coast.

Yesterday saw a major assault on the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon by rockets fired from Gaza, while rockets rained down on the Gaza border settlements. There were several salvos on central Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 11, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.