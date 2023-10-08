Israeli death toll exceeds 600

Since the surprise attack by Hamas early yesterday morning, at least 600 Israelis have been murdered, according to the latest reports. More than 2,000 Israelis are injured including about 330 with severe injuries and 20 mortally wounded.

Israel's cabinet has met and officially sanctioned the state of war which was announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday.

The fighting has also spread to the north with exchanges of fire between Israeli and Hezbollah positions along the Israel-Lebanon border at Har Dov. Patriot missiles intercepted two suspected drones.

Fighting continues in the south against terrorists who infiltrated from Gaza yesterday with fighting reported in Kissufim and Magen. An Israeli driver heading north on Road 4 was shot dead after being mistaken for a terrorist after he failed to stop when asked to do so by the police. Meanwhile Israeli aircraft continue to bombard strategic targets in the Gaza Strip, while rocket barrages from Gaza continue to hit towns in the south.

The IDF Home Guard has announced that due to the ongoing situation schools and educational institutions throughout the country will remain closed tomorrow and Tuesday.

