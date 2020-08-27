Israeli deep data co proteanTecs raises $45m

Israeli deep data solutions developer for electronics and health performance monitoring proteanTecs, today announced the closing of a $45 million financing round led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) with the participation of Valor Equity Partners and Atreides Management, as well as existing investors. The investment will be used to accelerate proteanTecs' market penetration and scale business operations to meet growing demands.

proteanTecs CEO Shai Cohen said, "This new funding will assure market coverage as we leverage the existing commercial traction. We'll use the investment to enhance our product offering and expand our global footprint so that we can offer even greater value to chip vendors, system integrators and service providers, as they navigate the challenges of scale in the industry. I'm glad to welcome such great partners as we write the next chapter of the company together."

The Haifa-based company serves some of the largest and most technologically innovative electronics vendors across multiple industries, including datacenter, cloud, AI and communications. Their solutions are silicon proven at high volumes in single-digit process technologies.

