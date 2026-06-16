Israeli defense booths boarded up at French arms show

The booths of Israeli defense companies were walled off prior to yesterday’s opening of the Eurosatory defense exhibition in France. The French action took place two weeks after the government in Paris notified Israel’s Ministry of Defense of a ban on official participation by the State of Israel, and that Israeli companies would not be allowed to exhibit assault weapons.

The latest measures have been taken two years after the sweeping ban that applied to Israeli companies from participating in Eurosatory in 2024. At that time, a Paris court overturned the decision, on the grounds of commercial discrimination but the ruling was the day before the exhibition closed and after the commercial damage had already been done.

The Ministry of Defense was forced to abanadon plans for an Israeli pavilion at this year’s Eurosatory and the number of Israeli companies that planned to appear fell to 40 from 76 who planned to appear two years ago. The decline in Israeli participation stands in contrast to the global trend with 2,600 booths at Eurosatory, 1,000 more than in 2024.

"Globes" has learned that among the companies forced to shuutter their booths are Aeronautics, Orbit, Marom Dolphin and Smart Shooter. Aeronautics is ranked as the world’s 26th biggest drone maker according to the Defense Post website, sand is the second biggest in Israel. Aeronautics produces devices of several types and for various purposes, including, for example, the MALE Dominator drone, with an operating duration of 20 hours and a maximum takeoff weight of 1,900 kilograms; and the Octopus drone, designed for missions of up to 4 hours, with a takeoff weight of 24 kilograms.

Orbit is engaged in the fields of tech communication systems for critical and commercial security missions, telemetry audio systems, with airborne telecommunications systems for a wide range of manned and unmanned aerial platforms. Last November, the FIMI Fund exited the company, in a deal in which it closed a merger with US company Kratos Defense through a reverse triangular merger, for $356.3 million.

FIMI Fund acquired 50% of the company Marom Dolphin in September 2024, for NIS 130 million. Marm Dolphin is engaged in development, design, production and marketing of combat and tactical carrying equipment and technological solutions for use by security forces in Israel and abroad. The company's products include load-bearing equipment solutions, combat vests, bags, helmets, armor plates, the Wild Goose robot and tactical cameras.

In March, Smart Shooter completed an IPO on the TASE at a company valuation of NIS 900 million (after cash). The company from Kibbutz Yagur was founded in 2011, and also has offices in Europe, the US and Australia. The unique Smash technology developed by the company provides the ability to hit ground and air targets, stationary and moving, as well as drones, accurately and independently of the user's abilities or experience. The product family includes systems mounted on personal rifles, remotely controlled systems and systems carried by vehicles, robots and even drones.

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French protest against the situation in Lebanon According to "Le Monde," behind the decision to ban the display of offensive weapons is a French protest against the situation in Lebanon. France has led an international coaltion demanding an immediate end to the conflict, expressed concern about the entry of Israeli forces into southern Lebanon and proposed raising the issue for discussion in the UN Security Council. However, others suggest the French motive is that Israel is one of the biggest competitors of the French arms industry.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 16, 2026.

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